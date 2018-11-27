Come and meet the team and celebrate the season with us.

It’s been a big year in Travel, and to kick off the festivities, we’re wrapping up the year with a Christmas Sundowner.

Stephen Scourfield, Niall McIlroy, Gemma Nisbet and Grace Millimaci will be there to chat — and will present “the year that was” plus travel trends and opportunities for 2019.

Our experienced travel writers will then present a short panel discussion, and it’s a great chance to ask questions.

We look forward to seeing you at this informal event at our home at Seven West Media, talking travel, offering advice and chatting over a glass of wine and some nibbles.

A West Travel Club event, tickets are $35 for registered members (which is free) but become a Gold Member of West Travel Club and enjoy a discount of $25 off the price of your ticket plus access to Gold Member Benefits, a privilege program providing easy access to competitions, events and special offers on products and services. Gold Membership is $49. Join today !



