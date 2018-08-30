Event A Day at the Races Photo Walk - 15 September
Travel Club Event
Join Travel Photographer Mogens Johansen and Travel Editor Stephen Scourfield for a day at the races, capturing pictures of the colour and excitement.
Limited to 20 people. Please bring your own camera.
Join Travel Photographer Mogens Johansen and Travel Editor Stephen Scourfield for a day at the races.
This is a Photo Walk with a difference, we will capture a great set of pictures showcasing the colour and excitement of a day at the races.
You will learn how to shoot great action pictures of the horses in full flight and how to capture candid pics of horses, jockeys and trainers as they prepare for the races.
Mogens Johansen and Stephen Scourfield will brief the participants and give tips for how to deal with the challenges they will encounter during the morning’s Photo Walk.
Meet: Mogens and Stephen at 11.30am outside racecourse entrance.
Briefing on the Photo Walk, coffee and pastries: 11.30am to 12.00pm
A Day at the Races Photo Walk: 12.00pm to 2.30pm
Entry into the Belmont Racecourse included in ticket price.
Save $25 off your ticket
Become a Gold Member of West Travel Club and enjoy a discount of $25 off the price of your ticket plus access to Gold Member Benefits, a privilege program providing easy access to competitions, events and special offers on products and services. Gold Membership is $49 - Join today!
Venue
Belmont Park Racecourse
Goodwood Parade
Burswood WA 6100
Get Directions
Parking/Transport
For parking and transport options, please visit the Belmont Park Racecourse website https://www.perthracing.org.au...
