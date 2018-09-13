Event Better Travel Photography, The Fundamentals - 7 October
Travel Club Event
Join Travel Lead Photographer, Mogens Johansen for his practical tips and tricks, and pictures to inspire you to bring back pin-sharp images and wonderful memories.
Limited to 16 people. Please bring your own camera.
Let's start with some basics. Mogens will advise on camera options and choices.
Now, how do we carry gear? We’ll look at some preferred bags. Can we just grab any old memory card? Do we take a tripod of monopod? What about keeping cameras dry when it’s raining?
What about working in dusty environments? (A safari without dust? You’ll be lucky.)
What about using our camera gear when its freezing cold?
And now Mogens will turn to basic techniques, to put in a firm photographic footing. After a coffee break, he takes us on the road, through his pictures.
Save $75 off your ticket
Become a Gold Member of West Travel Club and enjoy a discount of $75 off the price of your ticket plus access to Gold Member Benefits, a privilege program providing easy access to competitions, events and special offers on products and services. Gold Membership is $49 - Join today!
Venue
Seven West Media (WA)
50 Hasler Road
Osborne Park WA 6017
Parking/Transport
Osborne Park (Walters Drive, Hasler Road, Teakle Street, Gould Street, Parkland Road)
Free parking on Saturday and Sunday
