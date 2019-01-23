Join Travel lead photographer Mogens Johansen who will show how to capture stunning evening and night time photographs on Perth City and the Foreshore

Limited to 10 people. Please bring your own camera, and a tripod, if you have one.

Through low light, twilight and into nightlight, Travel lead photographer Mogens Johansen will show how to capture stunning evening and night time photographs.

The group will focus on Perth City and the foreshore, bringing its kaleidoscope to life — and learning fundamental skills that will help in other disciplines, like photographing the Northern Lights.

The photographers will learn how to get the most out of the “golden hour” and how to achieve the best results using long exposures.

Meeting point on Perth City foreshore (exact spot to be confirmed)

