Event Photowalk: Streetscapes & Landscapes
West Travel Club
Join our lead Travel photographer Mogens Johansen on a walk along the streets of Fremantle – and in doing so, he will show and discuss the skills and “eye” that improves travel photography.
Limited to 10 people. Please bring your own camera.
Our lead Travel photographer Mogens Johansen will take you out and about, looking for pictures along the streets of Fremantle – and in doing so, he will show and discuss the skills and “eye” that improves travel photography.
The group then turns its eye to bigger horizons to look at landscapes, panoramas and stitching.
The session starts with coffee and pastries at a café, and a full briefing on street photography approach and techniques. Objectives will be set.
And then Mogens will lead the photographers on a hunt for great travel images.
Meet: 9am at a café in Fremantle (cafe to be confirmed)
Briefing on the basics of photography, coffee and pastries: 9am to 9.30am
Save $25 off your ticket
Become a Gold Member of West Travel Club and enjoy a discount of $25 off the price of your ticket plus access to Gold Member Benefits, a privilege program providing easy access to competitions, events and special offers on products and services. Gold Membership is $50 - Join today!
Venue
Cafe name TBA
Fremantle WA 6160
Get Directions
Parking/Transport
TBA
You may also like
Photography: Join us on a photographic safari through East Africa
Travel Club's lead photographer Mogens Johansen will accompany this tailor-made tour.
Travel Story: "Wickedest town in the West" finds new life as America's largest ghost town
The former mining hub of Jerome in Arizona’s Black Hills is a "town too strong to die" — and a favourite with seekers of the paranormal.
Audio: Talking Travel: Cycle Tours
Watching the Tour de France is as much about admiring the scenery and architecture as it is following the race. Stephen Scourfield tells Matt Layton how travellers can ride through France independently or on organised tours.