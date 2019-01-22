Join our lead Travel photographer Mogens Johansen on a walk along the streets of Fremantle – and in doing so, he will show and discuss the skills and “eye” that improves travel photography.

Limited to 10 people. Please bring your own camera.

Our lead Travel photographer Mogens Johansen will take you out and about, looking for pictures along the streets of Fremantle – and in doing so, he will show and discuss the skills and “eye” that improves travel photography.

The group then turns its eye to bigger horizons to look at landscapes, panoramas and stitching.

The session starts with coffee and pastries at a café, and a full briefing on street photography approach and techniques. Objectives will be set.

And then Mogens will lead the photographers on a hunt for great travel images.

Meet: 9am at a café in Fremantle (cafe to be confirmed)

Briefing on the basics of photography, coffee and pastries: 9am to 9.30am

