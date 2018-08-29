Enjoy a fabulous and exclusive intimate evening with Stephen Scourfield and the Travel Team who will lead guests on a literary, musical and culinary journey that interprets the very nature of travel.

Travel Editor Stephen Scourfield will bring together stories from around the world … and with each story will come a dish with cultural significance to the tale.

This is his world on a plate.

And the regions and courses? Well, at this stage they are an exciting secret — Chef Costa Simatos is busy researching and making a unique menu, with special dishes reflecting local cuisines.

They will be tied together by an intriguing narrative, which Stephen will perform on the evening. He is also working with Steve Richter who is composing and compiling and will perform music with each story.

It will be an extraordinary evening – and definitely one not to miss.