Event Round the World Dinner with Stephen Scourfield - October 9
Travel Club Event
With thanks to presenting partner Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours
Enjoy a fabulous and exclusive intimate evening with Stephen Scourfield and the Travel Team who will lead guests on a literary, musical and culinary journey that interprets the very nature of travel.
Travel Editor Stephen Scourfield will bring together stories from around the world … and with each story will come a dish with cultural significance to the tale.
This is his world on a plate.
And the regions and courses? Well, at this stage they are an exciting secret — Chef Costa Simatos is busy researching and making a unique menu, with special dishes reflecting local cuisines.
They will be tied together by an intriguing narrative, which Stephen will perform on the evening. He is also working with Steve Richter who is composing and compiling and will perform music with each story.
It will be an extraordinary evening – and definitely one not to miss.
Venue
The Club Restaurant, The University Club of Western Australia
Hackett Entrance #1, Hackett Drive
Crawley WA 6009
Get Directions
Parking/Transport
Evenings and Weekends
Car parking is free of charge after 5.00pm on weekdays, and all day on weekends in all university car parks.
You may also like
Travel Story: Safari, so goodie: Senses alive as nature roars
Being up close to the Big Five and witnessing the thrill of the chase is a wildlife experience second to none.
Arrivals & Departures: South West art on show in new Margaret River tours
It's all about palettes and palates with a new range of tours combining local visual art with food and wine.
Travel Story: Would you fly to England for the weekend to watch a football game?
It's not every day you go to England for the weekend, but for one dedicated fan, it seemed completely normal.