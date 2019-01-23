Event Travel Photography: The Basics
West Travel Club Event
Join Travel Lead Photographer, Mogens Johansen for his practical tips and tricks and pictures to inspire you to bring back pin-sharp images and wonderful memories.
Limited to 16 people. Please bring your own camera.
Let's start with some basics. Mogens will advise on camera options and choices.
Now, how do we carry gear? We’ll look at some preferred bags. Can we just grab any old memory card? Do we take a tripod of monopod? What about keeping cameras dry when it’s raining?
What about working in dusty environments? (A safari without dust? You’ll be lucky.)
What about using our camera gear when its freezing cold?
And now Mogens will turn to basic techniques, to put in a firm photographic footing.
Venue
Seven West Media
50 Hasler Road
Osborne Park WA 6017
Get Directions
1800 429 000
Parking/Transport
Osborne Park (Walters Drive, Hasler Road, Teakle Street, Gould Street, Parkland Road).
Short term parking $1.50/hour, long term parking $1.00/hour maximum, $5.00/day. Free after 6pm and on weekends.
