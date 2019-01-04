Balmy evenings mean that outdoor movie season is back, and if you're heading down south over the summer, there are plenty of options to catch a film under the stars.

Movies at Cape Mentelle

Running until March 23, the Margaret River winery's outdoor cinema is screening films including A Star is Born, Ladies in Black and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Food by the Margaret River Burger Co is available on site, and there’s a wine bar serving Cape Mentelle wines plus beer, non-alcoholic drinks and treats such as ice-cream and popcorn.

Advance bookings are recommended via capementelle.com.au/movies

Caves House Hotel

Historic Caves House in Yallingup is showing outdoor movies including A Star is Born, The Nutcracker & The Four Realms, and Robin Hood in its garden every Tuesday and Thursday, except Christmas Day, until the end of February.

Moviegoers can bring their own picnic blankets and rugs, and food and drinks are available to buy.

ArtGeo's Courtyard Cinema

Busselton’s ArtGeo Cultural Complex is hosting outdoor films at its Courtyard Cinema over the Christmas break, including a short comedy film festival on December 29.

St Aidan Wines

Head to the Ferguson Valley winery to watch Bohemian Rhapsody on January 18, or Second Act on February 1. There'll also be outdoor movies on February 15 and March 8.

St Aidan wines, beer, snacks, soft drinks and confectionery will be able to buy.

Capel Golf Club

Catch Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald at Capel Golf Club's Movies on the Range on January 5. The season will also include a showing of Wreck It Ralph 2 on February 2 and The Front Runner on March 9.

Hot food and bar facilities will be available.

Donnybrook & Balingup

There'll be free outdoor movie screenings at the Donnybrook Amphitheatre on January 12 and 25, and at the Balingup Village Green on February 9 and March 8.