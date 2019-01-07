Vino lovers rejoice — you can taste your way around Australia and New Zealand with the expert guidance of wine connoisseurs.

Celebrity Cruises has released two Australia and New Zealand Wine Lover cruises that depart in February.



Wine aficionados will travel aboard Celebrity Solstice to a variety of wine regions, with wine-focused experiences hosted by a vintner.

“Throughout the cruises guests will visit gateways to renowned wine regions, learn the art of food and wine pairing, discover wine-tasting techniques, sample the ship’s most delicious cheeses paired with featured wines and visit boutique wineries with award-winning shore excursions,” a Celebrity Cruises spokesperson says.

There will be activities aboard Solstice such as an introduction to wine terms, grape varieties, wine regions and professional tasting techniques; and wine-pairing advice and a dinner.

Shore excursions include a A Taste Of Barossa in South Australia and a visit to Napier, with a scenic drive through Hawke’s Bay vineyards, a winery visit for a tasting, and morning tea at a private home.