Arrivals & Departures Christmas treats from CMV

The cruise ship Astor anchored off Esperance. Picture: Stephen Scourfield
Photo of Niall McIlroy

By Niall McIlroy

Travel Photojournalist
West Travel Club & The West Australian

Each day this week, CMV is opening the window on its very own Advent calendar with seasonal special offers being released.

The offers are for sale until December 27 and will be updated on this page as they are revealed.

MONDAY

Up to 60 per cent off selected cruises including Astor’s five-night Australian Bight cruise departing Fremantle for Adelaide on February 3 from $479 per person in a twin inner cabin and from $599 in a twin ocean view cabin. 

Fact File

CMV CHRISTMAS

Categories

You may also like

Our World: Discover the secrets of travel writing... and more

Gemma Nisbet

Meet The West's Travel team at Perth Festival’s Writers Week...

Arrivals & Departures: Dynamic Duyfken twilight experience awaits

Clarissa Phillips

Just when you thought our west coast sunsets couldn’t get better, you can now experience them aboard the Duyfken.

Arrivals & Departures: Pay tribute to Anzac legacy on Cruise of Remembrance

Gemma Nisbet

There will be memorial services, guest lectures and more aboard Astor's special voyage to Albany and Esperance. 