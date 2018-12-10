Arrivals & Departures Christmas treats from CMV
Each day this week, CMV is opening the window on its very own Advent calendar with seasonal special offers being released.
The offers are for sale until December 27 and will be updated on this page as they are revealed.
MONDAY
Up to 60 per cent off selected cruises including Astor’s five-night Australian Bight cruise departing Fremantle for Adelaide on February 3 from $479 per person in a twin inner cabin and from $599 in a twin ocean view cabin.
