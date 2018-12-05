Going to a theme park can be the most exciting part of a holiday but it can also be the most stressful. The best thing you can do is be organised and realistic about long delays and queues.

Researching well ahead of going to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka helped make it the best possible experience while making the most of the fourth-most visited theme park in the world.



Last year it had an attendance of 14,935,000, including for the first time more than two million foreign visitors.

The night before our planned visit we had dinner with Shirly Santiago, guest experience manager of the Swissotel Nankai Osaka, where we decided to revise our plans for tackling one of the biggest tourist attractions in Japan.

“I get there at 5am when I go,” Santiago, who has an annual pass, casually tells us.

So rather than try to navigate the public transport system on what was a national holiday, we jump in a cab at 6.15am from the Swissotel (costing about $70) and within 25 minutes spot the iconic Universal Studios ball.

Arriving just before 6.45am, a flood of eager tourists is already congregating at the gates; luckily we had already purchased tickets and printed out hard copies so we could immediately join the ever-increasing eight-deep queue patiently sitting and waiting to be let in.

We had researched in advance and bought our tickets from the official website which, while difficult to navigate, is essential for those planning on visiting the park. Try to buy your tickets ahead of your visit and even consult a travel agent.

We had investigated buying an express pass to skip what were to be monumental queues (about $200 on top of the $90 entry fee) but given they needed to be purchased 48 hours in advance, and we were departing later that day for the 8.50pm Qantas flight to Sydney, we couldn’t take the risk. For those who plan in advance, the passes are worth considering.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, opened in 2014, is a firm favourite for visitors to Universal Studios Japan. Usually accessed via a timed entry ticket, guests to the Wizarding World on weekends and public holidays can anticipate wait times of up to four hours to make it on the Harry Potter rides, even if you could get timed entry into that section of the park.

At 7.45am sharp, having waited at the entry gates for more than an hour, a circus of Looney Tunes characters arrived with smiling staff sporting Harry Potter hats for what appeared to be an official welcome ceremony. Like magic, the gates started opening, tickets were being scanned and it was pandemonium as people were sprinting to their ride of choice.

Using all the adrenaline that had built up in my body with the anticipation, along with the pure fear of a four-hour wait, I channelled Usain Bolt as I navigated the park, sprinting towards the Wizarding World.

I arrived at what was meant to be the timed entry line for Harry Potter and was told there was none happening today and it was first in, best dressed. For a park heavily designed for Japanese locals, it is easy to navigate and most staff — patient and pleasant like all locals that I met during my stay — can understand basic English even if they do not speak it.