Dine around the world with sounds and stories to match...

Places are filling up fast for our Round the World Dinner on October 9.

It promises to be a feast of travel, flavour, sounds and stories.

Add to this creative combination the destinations that the eagerly awaited luxury expedition ship Scenic Eclipse will visit, and you have a tastily themed evening.

Stephen Scourfield

Twice voted Australia’s Best Travel Writer and an award-winning book author, Stephen Scourfield will bring together stories from around the world ... and with each story will come a dish with cultural significance to the tale.

Steve Richter

Composer and musician, percussionist and teacher, Steve Richter’s polished, energetic performances have won acclaim.

He plays myriad instruments and has toured throughout Australia and abroad, playing with a wide diversity of performers from Yothu Yindi to the WA Symphony Orchestra.

Chef Costa Simatos

Chef Costa gained a wealth of experience working in five-star hotels before settling in Perth.

He has many years of experience working in the Middle East, South Africa and Australia and his food is influenced by a combination of his Greek-Cypriot heritage, the multicultural flavours of South Africa and classical western cooking.