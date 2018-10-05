Timing can make a huge difference to the success of a safari, so choose your season with care.

Southern Africa

SOUTH AFRICA

The best months to see wildlife in Kruger National Park are from May to September. The Western Cape and Cape Town should be sunny and dry from November to March.

BOTSWANA

Expect clear skies and greenery in April and May. June to August are warmer and peak season for safaris. Rains generally come between December and March.

ZAMBIA

Most safari camps open at the beginning of June and it’s good through to the end of August. Rains are mainly from December to March.

NAMIBIA

Namibia is pleasant and dry all year round but April and May are great months. From June to August, it dries and cools and wildlife gathers around water sources.

ZIMBABWE

By April and May, the rain has cleared. By June to July, it’s cold at night, and August and September are good months, as the game starts to gather around water. Hwange National Park is best for game viewing and birdwatching.