Eastern Ireland boasts an impressive 5000 years of history. Tourism Ireland has compiled a list of reasons to visit.

Hook Lighthouse, County Wexford. Voted the number one lighthouse in the world, this beacon has been marking the entrance to Waterford Harbour for at least 2000 years. Climb to its lantern and visitor centre for wonderful views and an insight into its long history.

Rock of Cashel, County Tipperary: “The Rock” features ancient structures and medieval and Celtic history.

Waterford, County Waterford: Ireland’s oldest city was once a Viking settlement.

The Viking Triangle encompasses buildings spanning 1100 years of Irish history.

Cobh, County Cork: This quintessentially Irish seaside town was the last port of call for the Titanic before its Atlantic journey.

Follow in the footsteps of the ship’s passengers in the Titanic Experience.

(Top image: Newgrange, County Meath. Step back 5000 years at this World Heritage site and experience ancient Ireland. Picture: Tourism Ireland)