Panasonic’s flagship LX100 II has everything you’ll ever need in a compact camera.

Panasonic has just announced a new updated version of its Lumix high-end compact camera.

The new Lumix LX100 II will be its flagship compact camera.

A large 17-megapixel multi aspect Four Thirds MOS sensor combined with Panasonic’s Venus Engine image processor and a good, fast f/1.7-2.8 24-75mm (full frame equivalent) Leica DC Vario Summilux lens promise to deliver excellent image quality.

The LX100 II has the usual shooting modes and 22 creative filters for photo and video.

It integrates Panasonic’s DFD (depth from defocus) technology, which shortens the time it takes to acquire focus.

Panasonic claims AF speeds as fast as 0.10sec, allowing you to capture fleeting and fast-moving photo opportunities.

The camera boasts high-speed burst shooting at 11 fps (AFS)/5.5 (AFC) to capture fast-moving subjects.

The new camera also features Panasonic’s renowned 4K video and 4K photo suite that enables photographers to capture not only stunning 4K video but also spur-of-the-moment shots with the camera’s 4K photo modes that allows you to extract individual eight-megapixel JPEG frames from 4K video bursts captured by the camera.

Users are able to select any aspect ratio (4:3, 3:2, 1:1, or 16:9) when shooting in 4K photo modes simply by using the aspect switch.

A new 3-inch 1240K-dot resolution touchscreen with access to Touch Pad AF and Post Focus complements a 2760K-dot high resolution Live View Finder.

The new Lumix LX100 II camera will be available in shops from next month and will cost about $1399.