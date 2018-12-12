India’s Golden Triangle takes me first to the broad boulevards and rickshaw-wide laneways of Delhi.

At Raj Ghat, I stand by the spot where Mahatma Gandhi was cremated and is remembered, as the 150th anniversary of his birth approaches.

The tomb of Emperor Humayun, built in 1570, gives me a first glimpse of the Mughal history of India.

Next, after a short-day’s drive to Agra, that vista unfolds further at Akbar the Great’s ancient city of Fatehpur Sikri. Akbar had three wives — one Hindu, one Muslim, one Catholic — and pursued the idea of a world religion.

Its horizons expand completely with the sight of the Taj Mahal, a shimmering white marble mausoleum built by Shah Jahan to commemorate wife Mumtaz Mahal — his great love.

I visit today’s marble cutters, many of whom in this city are descendants of some of the 20,000 people who worked on the Taj Mahal between 1631 and 1648.

Driving on, in Jaipur I stand before the Ganesh Gate in its Amber Fort and later see gem cutters at work. Water is used to cool their cutting tools, and from this is reclaimed the dust of lapis lazuli, sapphires, emeralds and rubies, which was painted on to the gate’s fine arash plaster, made from eggshells, seashells and white lime plaster. I get a shirt tailored (perfectly, and within hours) from cotton printed by hand with wooden blocks.

The elephant-headed Ganesh, one of 33 million Hindu gods, seems to be theming my journey. The remover of obstacles continually does just that.