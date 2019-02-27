Each year Paris attracts millions of tourists due, in no small part, to its bevy of world-renowned art and history museums such as The Louvre, the Musee d’Orsay, and the National Museum of Modern Art.

Operating in the shadow of these goliaths is a range of smaller, quirkier museums.

Paris’ Counterfeit Museum details the history of knock-off brand products, in particular how France’s luxury brands have been affected by global pirating and how they have adapted to this challenge.

The Musee des Arts Metiers offers a comprehensive look at the history of industrial design across the globe, displaying more than 2500 items including scientific instruments, mechanical innovations and astronomical tools.

Finally, the popular French pastime of hunting, something which has taken place in the country for millennia, is detailed in fascinating fashion at the Museum of Hunting and Nature. This facility showcases artworks, tools and artefacts relating to hunting in Europe.





The Counterfeit Museum

As probably the global hub of luxury brands, Paris is a perfect venue to host a museum dedicated to the unlawful replication of products.

Counterfeiting is estimated to cost France more than $9 billion a year, as well as more than 30,000 lost jobs. Located in a stately building not far from the city’s Arc de Triomphe, this museum is empty when I arrive.

It is September and Paris is infested with tourists but none of them is in this small but well-executed museum, which was established in 1951.

A polite staff member hands me a pamphlet which puts into perspective the parameters of the global trade in fake products. This counterfeiting ranges from trademark infringement, where a company’s logo is used on a fake product, to illegal copies of designs and patterns.

Typically both of those forms of infringement are evident in the same counterfeit product. Like the fake Gucci handbags you see for sale online, the knock-off Nike sneakers you notice in Bali markets, or the fairly convincing TAG Heuer watch your mate bought for $20 while on holiday in Thailand.

The museum highlights just how sophisticated many of these counterfeits are by placing them side by side with authentic versions. I tested myself a few times and could not pick the real from the fake.