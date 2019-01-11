Here's a list of a few favourites:

CAT STREET MARKET

It seems fitting that I spot the tabby with amber eyes on Upper Lascar Row. For this street in Sheung Wan — west of Hong Kong’s central business district — is better known as Cat Street, and is home to an antiques market of the same name.

The cat in question poses in the doorway of a shop as its owner looks on, bemused, while I snap photos. It’s still relatively early — before lunchtime — and so the stalls along the pedestrian lane are only just beginning to open for the day.

Cat Street’s nickname derives from its historic notoriety for selling stolen goods, known — so I’m told — as “rat goods” in Cantonese, while their purchasers are christened “cats”. It later became a hub for authentic antiques but these days has a reputation more for fakes and reproductions than the real thing.

Still, its stalls make for enjoyable browsing, filled with old postcards and odd curios mixed in with the cheap jewellery and mass-produced ceramics. Bruce Lee posters are a mainstay, as is communist memorabilia. You could pick up a tea set embellished with a uniformed young Mao Tse Tung, for example, or a Spanish translation of the chairman’s Little Red Book.

My favourites are the stalls that play up the market’s jumble-sale feel. One in particular — identified by a vivid pink-and-green sign as “James ntiques Co”, the “A” having fallen away — is a rummager’s dream, its anarchic piles of goods offering up everything from vintage cameras to gemstones, brass figurines and old documents. It’s hard to imagine any of it being worth much but the possibility of finding treasure is enticing.

From Cat Street, it’s less than 10 minutes on foot to the stretch of Des Voeux Road West known by the matter-of-fact moniker of Dried Seafood Street. As the name suggests, this and surrounding thoroughfares are filled with shops specialising in dried marine creatures such as abalone and sea cucumbers (including some — particularly shark fin and fish maw, or swim bladders — which environmental groups have warned may come from vulnerable or endangered species).

In addition, there’s an assortment of dried mushrooms and spices for sale, alongside “tonic” foods such as gingko and ginseng.

Truthfully, though, I can no sooner identify most of the items on sale — their pungent aromas drifting across the footpath — than I can attest to the authenticity of the merchandise on Cat Street. But again, it only adds to the appeal of the place.



