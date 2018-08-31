Everything has an important part to play in the endless cycle of life — and death — on the Serengeti.

The female beetle latches on to the ball as the bigger male puts his back legs to it, forelegs on the ground, and rolls it fast.

Nearly as big as a tennis ball, it takes off, helter skelter across the Serengeti in Tanzania.

When the beetles find suitably soft ground, they will bury the ball of dung, the ground will be fertilised, the female will lay her eggs in its perfect habitat, and the cycle will begin again.

A cheetah has just been walking alongside the safari vehicle. I spent half an hour watching a leopard in a tree. Last night I sat by three male lions with their kill, a blue wildebeest, one of them lying with his face snuggled against it, a big paw around it.

I have just witnessed a wild frenzy — about 50 vultures feeding on a fresh zebra carcass. With their strong beaks, the lappet- faced vultures open the carcass and feed, then the hooded and white-headed vultures scavenge their leftovers. Marabou storks, without a tearing beak, stand around ready to steal off others.

The sheer volume of animals on the Serengeti — nearly two million blue wildebeest and a quarter of a million Burchell’s zebra — creates a food source for predators.

The predators are only here because of the grazers. The grazers are only here because there is enough feed. The grasses grow thick from the ground fertilised by the dung beetles.

From the weaver birds to the jackals and the rare wild dogs, everything has a part to play.

“That’s why we call it the Serengeti eco system. It’s very old. It’s been like that a long time.”

Wildlife guide and new friend Filbert Mnzava has stopped to complete the day. Tanzanians are serious about tourism. I work with a series of knowledgeable, polite, personable guides who are not only trained, but continually trained. They share knowledge and mentor one another. They recognise the future that good tourism is bringing them.

And, without fail, one of their techniques when you climb into a safari vehicle, is to turn from the wheel, smile and ask what you are hoping to see.