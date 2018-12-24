Escape the festive season's stress by booking a low-cost trip to treat yourself.

If your extended family get-together has you questioning your sanity on Christmas Day then step away from the mayhem and book yourself a cheap holiday.

Consider it a well-deserved gift to yourself.

As Scoot suggests, take off and leave the other turkeys at home by taking advantage of the airline's five-day sale, which begins at 10am (Perth time) on December 25 and ends at 11.59pm on December 29.

Check out one-way deals including Perth to Hong Kong for $199, to Taipei for $209, Tokyo and Osaka for $279, Phuket and Krabi for $169, and Denpasar for $189. All flights are via Singapore.

Fares are for travel before June 10, 2019, and are FLY (food and bags extra). But they do include all taxes.

(Top image: Getty Images)