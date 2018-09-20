Preparation and patience, as well as the right settings, are best mix for animals.

I’m watching the cheetah intently through the viewfinder of my Canon DSLR, the 100-400mm zoom allows me to study it close up. He is a stunning specimen and he doesn’t seem to take any notice of our presence. I’ve already got a few nice frames of him resting in the shade of a tree but I’m hoping for something better.

The camera and lens are comfortably supported by my monopod so now it is just a matter of patience.

I check my camera settings once again.

It is a bright sunny morning and I have the ISO on 200 at the moment. I want to keep it as low as I can to get the best possible quality. The cheetah is in the shade at the moment but I’m hoping he might start to move around.

My shutter speed is on 1/800th second. That’s enough to freeze any action and movement and the fast shutter speed also helps to minimise any camera shake which is magnified because I am using a long focal length.

The ISO and fast shutter speed combine perfectly with an aperture setting of f/5.6. It gives me enough depth of field to ensure the cheetah is in focus but not enough for the background to distract from my study of him.

Anyway, back to the cheetah, after a while he starts to move around a bit. First, he marks his territory on a tree followed by a yawn and a stretch and then he starts to take a bit of interest in an impala nearby. He gets into stealth cat mode and moves slowly and quietly towards the impala but the impala is alert to the danger and in the end, he decides it is not worth the effort and settles down in the shade of a tree for another rest.

I am satisfied with a nice set of pictures of him so we decide to leave him alone.

