It was settled by the Normans in the 12th century, but is perhaps more famous for its role in The Godfather, the 1972 movie based on a novel by Mario Puzo that was inspired by the antics of the Sicilian mafia.



A metal sculpture crafted by local artist Nino Ucchino and dedicated to the film’s director, Francis Ford Coppola, is attached to the railings of a lookout by Piazza Fossia, Savoca’s tiny main square. It’s aptly positioned: not only is there a wonderful view of Savoca’s surrounds — lush valleys, hamlet-speckled hills and the twinkling Ionian Sea — but it faces Bar Vitelli, which is something of a shrine to The Godfather.

Its interior stone walls are adorned with photographs and paraphernalia from the Oscar-winning film, while its shaded terrace buzzes with tourists, some sporting T-shirts featuring Marlon Brando as “Don” Vito Corleone. It was at Bar Vitelli that Vito’s son Michael, played by Al Pacino, “asked” Signor Vitelli for the hand of his daughter, Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli).

Take a right out of the bar and scale Via San Michele — one of Savoca’s main streets, a snaking cobbled stretch that has just enough room for a small car — and within five minutes you’ll arrive at the Church of San Nicolo, on whose steps Michael and Apollonia were showered in confetti after their wedding.

For Coppola, Savoca proved to be a handy stand-in for Corleone, a hill town in western Sicily infamous for its mob heritage which we visited earlier on our nine-day Collette Splendid Sicilia tour. Not just the ancestral home of the fictional family from The Godfather saga, the town actually spawned the most notorious and brutal of real-life mafia clans: the Corleonesi.

There are many rumours as to why Coppola didn’t shoot any scenes here. Some say he was urged by the mafia to make a “donation” to the town. Others insist he thought Corleone had become too developed and would look out of place in his movie, which alternated between New York and Sicily from 1945 to 1955.