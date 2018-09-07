Arrivals & Departures Swan Valley produce to shine at Yagan Square
The Swan Valley boasts the oldest vines in WA and has become the State's most visited wine region.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan made the comment in support of the region as part of a year-long Taste of WA campaign that will focus on the Swan Valley on Sunday, September 9, at Yagan Square in the CBD.
The aim is to support producers and "generate industry growth and jobs".
The Taste of WA campaign - part of the State Government's Buy West Eat Best initiative - will highlight the Swan Valley, its third region for the year. Peel was featured in March, followed by the Gascoyne in July.
More than 1000 people are expected to check out the weekend's event.
WA food ambassador and chef Don Hancey, Houghton Kitchen head chef Herb Faust, slow-food chef Vincenzo Velletri and Australian bush food cook Dale Tilbrook will showcase produce.
"The menu includes slow-braised Dandaragan beef with Houghton cabernet jus; an Asian-style glass-noodle salad with Lilydale free-range chicken breast poached in Swan Valley verdelho, Fini olive oil and lemon myrtle dressing; and a Swan Valley jarrah honey mousse tart with local honey nougat crumb. A locally produced cheese platter will finish the menu," a spokesperson said.
"The campaign also raises awareness of the breadth of produce grown across Western Australia and promotes regional agri-tourism destinations."
Ms MacTiernan said that by choosing to buy local, consumers were supporting WA's agriculture and food businesses, confident in products' quality and freshness.
"The Swan Valley is steeped in indigenous history and Mediterranean migration and boasts a diverse range of foods - from olives, fruit and vegetables, to native bush foods, to meats and seafood," she said.
"The region also boasts the oldest vines in Western Australia - it is the State's most visited wine region - as well as cider and craft beers.
"Supporting local food and beverages is good for the economy and job creation and feeds back into regional communities, improving employment opportunities in the regions."
Fact File
- Taste of WA - Swan Valley: The free event is on from 11am to 1pm.
Round the World Dinner with Stephen Scourfield - October 9
Event happens Tuesday, 9 October 2018 at 7:00PM
You may also like
Our World: Would you camp out in a giant meteorite crater?
Tips for exploring top spots packed with amazing history in the East Pilbara.
On the Road Video: Australia’s wartime secret — right here in WA
Walk in the footsteps of our World War II airmen at a place that was so heavily camouflaged and carefully hidden that the Japanese failed to find it.
The Travel Club Show : Australia's war-time secret
The heavily camouflaged and carefully hidden No.73 Operational Base Unit was known as Corunna Downs.