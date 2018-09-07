The Swan Valley boasts the oldest vines in WA and has become the State's most visited wine region.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan made the comment in support of the region as part of a year-long Taste of WA campaign that will focus on the Swan Valley on Sunday, September 9, at Yagan Square in the CBD.



The aim is to support producers and "generate industry growth and jobs".

The Taste of WA campaign - part of the State Government's Buy West Eat Best initiative - will highlight the Swan Valley, its third region for the year. Peel was featured in March, followed by the Gascoyne in July.

More than 1000 people are expected to check out the weekend's event.

WA food ambassador and chef Don Hancey, Houghton Kitchen head chef Herb Faust, slow-food chef Vincenzo Velletri and Australian bush food cook Dale Tilbrook will showcase produce.

"The menu includes slow-braised Dandaragan beef with Houghton cabernet jus; an Asian-style glass-noodle salad with Lilydale free-range chicken breast poached in Swan Valley verdelho, Fini olive oil and lemon myrtle dressing; and a Swan Valley jarrah honey mousse tart with local honey nougat crumb. A locally produced cheese platter will finish the menu," a spokesperson said.