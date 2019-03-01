Swiss International Air Lines has teamed up with Switzerland Tourism and Switzerland Travel Centre to give travellers with limited time an opportunity to explore the country.

The new Stopover Switzerland program offers eight packages that cover all the Swiss regions, with accommodation and public transport included.



Leisure and business travellers are able to extend their stopover up to four nights by adding one of the packages.

You can choose single- or multi-destination packages.

"Stopover Switzerland takes full advantage of the sheer density and variety of Switzerland’s many attractions: nowhere else can visitors experience so much in so little time," a media statement explains.

(Top image: Stephen Scourfield)