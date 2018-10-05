The luxurious Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort was the backdrop to last night's controversial Bachelor finale.

The finale of The Bachelor Australia season six — in which Nick Cummins chose neither finalist as the winner — may not have been a particularly good advertisement for finding love on reality television.

But it was perhaps more successful as a promotion for New Caledonia, where the episode was filmed, showcasing the French territory's palm-fringed beaches and turquoise-blue lagoon.

Also on display was the Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort, where Cummins introduced Bachelorettes Brittany and Sophie to his family.

The Honey Badger also stayed at the resort, in a luxurious Beachfront King Bungalow.