Arrivals & Departures The South Pacific resort that's the perfect romantic getaway — unless you're the Honey Badger
The luxurious Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort was the backdrop to last night's controversial Bachelor finale.
The finale of The Bachelor Australia season six — in which Nick Cummins chose neither finalist as the winner — may not have been a particularly good advertisement for finding love on reality television.
But it was perhaps more successful as a promotion for New Caledonia, where the episode was filmed, showcasing the French territory's palm-fringed beaches and turquoise-blue lagoon.
Also on display was the Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort, where Cummins introduced Bachelorettes Brittany and Sophie to his family.
The Honey Badger also stayed at the resort, in a luxurious Beachfront King Bungalow.
The property's pool featured in the episode's most climactic moments, providing the location for Cummins to break the news to each of the women.
The 176-room resort, on New Caledonia's west coast, is set inside a nature reserve on 13km of beach.
And, despite the result of the Bachelor finale, it's billed as "the perfect romantic getaway for couples looking to escape reality", offering a spa with a double treatment room, a "toes in the sand" alfresco restaurant and activities including hiking, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.
Fact File
- Rates for Beachfront Bungalow rooms at the Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort start from $486 per night plus taxes and charges. See marriott.com/nousi.
- The resort also has a number of special deals available, including a Romantic Package, a Golf Escape and a Gourmet Break. See deals.marriott.com/lovenewcaledonia for details.
