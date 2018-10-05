Arrivals & Departures The South Pacific resort that's the perfect romantic getaway — unless you're the Honey Badger

Photo of Gemma Nisbet

By Gemma Nisbet

Travel Photojournalist
West Travel Club & The West Australian

The luxurious Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort was the backdrop to last night's controversial Bachelor finale. 

The finale of The Bachelor Australia season six — in which Nick Cummins chose neither finalist as the winner — may not have been a particularly good advertisement for finding love on reality television.

But it was perhaps more successful as a promotion for New Caledonia, where the episode was filmed, showcasing the French territory's palm-fringed beaches and turquoise-blue lagoon.

Also on display was the Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort, where Cummins introduced Bachelorettes Brittany and Sophie to his family.

The Honey Badger also stayed at the resort, in a luxurious Beachfront King Bungalow. 

The swimming pool at Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort.
The swimming pool at Sheraton New Caledonia Deva Spa & Golf Resort. Supplied

The property's pool featured in the episode's most climactic moments, providing the location for Cummins to break the news to each of the women.

The 176-room resort, on New Caledonia's west coast, is set inside a nature reserve on 13km of beach. 

And, despite the result of the Bachelor finale, it's billed as "the perfect romantic getaway for couples looking to escape reality", offering a spa with a double treatment room, a "toes in the sand" alfresco restaurant and activities including hiking, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

The resort's Sand Beach Grill.
The resort's Sand Beach Grill. Supplied

