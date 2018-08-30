Travel Story The Switzerland of the Middle East, a country which spans eras

About an hour’s flight east from Dubai, Oman is perfect for a side trip on the way to Europe or elsewhere.



Oman’s Sultan Qaboos has described his country as the Switzerland of the Middle East.

In a world with turmoil, Oman has remained neutral in international disputes. The Sultan has skilfully built relationships simultaneously with Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United States. Recently, Oman refused to fall in with the Saudi-led policy of cutting ties with Qatar, instead offering to assist in mediation between the states involved. It is Islamic but moderate; Omanis follow the Ibadi form of Islam, and are open to other opinions and points of view. Sultan Qaboos bin Said took over from his father Sultan Saeed Bin Taimur in 1970, when he was 30, in a staged but peaceful coup by a man who saw the need to connect his country to a changing world.

Sultan Said bin Taimur Mosque is built in the memory of the father of Sultan Qaboos. Stephen Scourfield

In 1970, there were 10km of sealed roads in Oman. There were no cars, just donkeys and camels. The country was largely isolated from the rest of the world. By 1999, there were 8000km of sealed roads and today the country has an impressive road network. Oman has been investing its resources income in fundamentals for the future. Sultan Qaboos, with his foresight and calm focus, commitment to nation building, and commitment in women’s contributions, is widely praised for socio-economic reforms, particularly in education.

Al Alam Palace, Al Bustan, is the ceremonial palace of Sultan Qaboos. Stephen Scourfield

It’s good to establish the frame before painting the portrait, as Oman’s distant and recent past make it what it is today — a fusion of tradition and contemporary, a blend of old and new. It’s a place where even young men still wear the traditional long dishdasha and embroidered kuma hats, yet drive Ford Mustangs. It’s a place with call to prayer, and happy hours in hotels. The clean lines of white, building-block homes contrast with the jagged, bare rock mountains behind. And all of this adds to a place in which I am very comfortable.

Government buildings near Al Alam Palace. Stephen Scourfield

Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Muscat. Picture: Stephen Scourfield Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Muscat. Picture: Stephen Scourfield Chandelier and dome inside Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Picture: Stephen Scourfield Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Picture: Stephen Scourfield Entry to Bait Al Bagh museum in Old Muscat. Picture: Stephen Scourfield Buildings around Al Alam Palace, Al Bustan. Picture: Stephen Scourfield A proud maritime history, from ancient dhow to contemporary navy and port. Muttrah, in Muscat. Picture: Stephen Scourfield Mosque in Muttrah, Muscat. Picture: Stephen Scourfield The corniche in Muttrah, Muscat. Picture: Stephen Scourfield Stone vessels and boxes from 1200 to 800 BCE. The National Museum, Muscat, Oman. Picture: Stephen Scourfield

The morning is cool with the promise of another 25C day. And it is a day of palaces and impressive Islamic architecture, alleyways and souks. Of the Islamic art deco Al Alam Palace at Al Bustan, and the 16th-century Portuguese forts, Mirani and Jalali. Of pretty beaches, cabanas and grassy, brightly floral parks (all immaculately manicured). Of lightly spiced Omani coffee, served with dates — these dense little nuggets of Omani energy. It ebbs comfortably into a fragrant, rose-sky Middle Eastern evening. I sit with grilled fish, hummus and tabouleh as the sweet scents of shishas and applewood charcoal waft in. Then everyone stands and roars, as a goal is scored in the soccer game being shown on the cafe’s massive outdoor screen.

Muscat's Muttrah souk is one of the oldest in the Middle East. Stephen Scourfield

An Omani suddenly turns to me, eyes wide, takes the shisha pipe out of his mouth and asks: “You were here for the Gulf Cup?” “No,” I say, rather apologetically. “You should have been!” Indeed I should — imagine the roar when underdogs Oman beat the United Arab Emirates 5-4 on penalties to win the Gulf Cup final on January 5. Imagine the cheer from a country which spans eras.

Looking east from Al Khuwair, Muscat, Oman, to mountains beyond. Stephen Scourfield

Fact File WHERE An hour’s flight east of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a bit longer from Doha. WHY A good side trip for passengers on Emirates and Qatar. It’s perfect for three nights just in Muscat. Many visitors go down to the old inland heritage capital of Nizwa (less than a two hour drive each way) for a day trip, but I’d stay there and make it four nights in Oman. WHO You can just mooch about Muscat’s souks, and enjoy great hotels and the beach. Thee are plenty of five star hotels, but affordable ones too, for less than $100 a night. Or you can really tour, to remote Arabian dhow building towns, fishing villages, Bedouin landscapes, the Empty Quarter and the formidable Hajar Mountains. Tour companies do it all in comfort. WHAT Head out in the evening to Muttrah souk, visit the Grand Mosque, get a guide. WHEN Great weather from November to February— daytime around 24C and clear blue skies. Night about 17C. I love it in January. WWW See tourismoman.com.au for more about Oman.