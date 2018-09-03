For more than 130 years, the focus for Victorinox — the family company that created the Swiss Army Knife — has been on tradition, quality and innovation.

Swiss Army Knives these days include some impressive limited-edition models as well as the iconic original pocket knife with a cross and shield emblem on the red handle.



Travellers will appreciate the size and convenience of the SwissCard, which is as small as a credit card (just a little thicker) and includes a magnifying glass, several screwdrivers, a pen and the usual nail file, scissors and tweezers.

BikeTool features bits that will help cyclists repair flat tyres. Best of all, it weighs only 98g. Both products are priced at $90.

Golf fans will enjoy a Victorinox spokesperson’s description of GolfTool ($119), which includes “a one-hand locking divot-repair tool”, groove cleaner and ball marker: “If you get over looking for your ball among the trees, the GolfTool also includes a bottle opener, so you can crack open a beer instead.”