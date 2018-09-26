Winter is coming: Prepare for Glacier Express

Tips for making the most of Switzerland's ski experiences.

How do you chill out when you’re the world’s most successful cross-country skier with 12 Olympic medals?

Well, when you’re Norwegian champ Bjorn Daehlie you head to Switzerland’s Glacier Express Ski Safari. And so can you.

Switzerland Tourism is highlighting the “extraordinary ski experience” by combining cross-country skiing with the world’s slowest express panoramic train journey as part of a five-day itinerary.

Things kick off at glitzy St Moritz, which Switzerland Tourism describes as the origin of winter tourism — a world-famous Alpine destination for the rich and royal jetsetters.

There’s fairytale-like Stazerwald forest and a cross-country trail to Morteratsch Glacier and across frozen lakes.